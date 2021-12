While some experts have argued against a "boosters for all" approach to COVID-19 vaccination, the need for boosters has become even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant. CDC echoed this message with a recent strengthening of its booster guidance, saying that all adults at least 6 months out from their initial mRNA series (or 2 months for Johnson & Johnson recipients) should get boosted as soon as possible. Opponents have argued that we need to pour all efforts and resources into the campaign to vaccinate all Americans and the rest of the world with first and second doses. But can't we focus on this goal while simultaneously boosting those who are eligible? It's doesn't need to be an "either/or" approach.

