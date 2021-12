For just the second time in history, the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll was delayed a day because of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. This time it was No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut. The only other instance also involved No. 2 Connecticut when they faced No. 1 Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1995 in the first meeting of the two team's storied rivalry. The Huskies upset Tennessee, but had no such luck against South Carolina in the championship game of the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis on Monday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO