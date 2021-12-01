ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch Ligue 1

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Paris Saint-Germain will meet Nice in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday from the Parc des Princes. PSG is coming off a 3-1 win over St-Etienne in their last match while Nice will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses.

This will be a great match, here is everything you need to know to catch the action this afternoon.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice

  • When: Wednesday, December 1
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español, beIN SPORTS Canada
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

League 1 Starting Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappe

Nice possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Lemina, Thuram, Gouiri; Delort, Dolberg

League 1 Odds and betting lines

League 1 odds were last updated Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Paris Saint-Germain (-250) vs. Nice (+575)

Draw: +450

Tv Channel#Live Tv#Bein Sports#The Parc Des Princes#Psg#Bein Sports En Espa Ol#Mbappe Nice
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

