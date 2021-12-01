Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain will meet Nice in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday from the Parc des Princes. PSG is coming off a 3-1 win over St-Etienne in their last match while Nice will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice
- When: Wednesday, December 1
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español, beIN SPORTS Canada
League 1 Starting Lineups
Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappe
Nice possible starting lineup:
Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Lemina, Thuram, Gouiri; Delort, Dolberg
League 1 Odds and betting lines
League 1 odds were last updated Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Paris Saint-Germain (-250) vs. Nice (+575)
Draw: +450
