SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s attorney general has announced a $40 million settlement in the price gouging case against the notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. The settlement was against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus. Shkreli and those pharmaceutical companies were accused in 2015 of buying the rights for the life-saving drug Daraprim, then raising its price by more than 4000% – going from $17.50 a table to $750. “Overnight, Daraprim went from an affordable and accessible treatment to one that was far out of reach for the people who relied on it,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. “The selfish choices...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO