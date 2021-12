It's been two (long) years since the holiday season came to the Disneyland Resort. Travelers and families who missed out in 2020 are relishing the festivities. The holiday season at California theme parks, including Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Legoland, has an added dash of sparkle this year. After 2020, when the state’s amusement parks were closed due to the pandemic, the major parks are all open this year for the holidays. With kids ages five and up now eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine, families have even more reason to celebrate and embrace the festivities.

