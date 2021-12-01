ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger comes to World of Tanks for a holiday event

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 6 days ago
World of Tanks is ringing in the season by bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger to its Holiday Ops event.

Yes, the actor, seven-time Mr. Olympia champion and former governor of Califonia, will be in World of Tanks with a character model and everything!

“I’ve teamed up with [World of Tanks] and we’ve created a truly magical holiday story just in time for my upcoming arrival in the game,” Schwarzenegger said on Twitter. “Soon, you’ll be able to find me in [World of Tanks], so join now and get to grips with the game before meeting me there!

The Holiday Ops event got a bizarre trailer featuring Schwarzenegger too, which you can check out below. One could easily believe this is an advert for a corny direct-to-video Christmas film. There are also no tanks for some reason.

It’s a real missed opportunity not referencing Jingle All The Way here. Easily Schwarzenegger’s most famous role outside of The Terminator and Predator. (In my mind, anyway)

The Holiday Ops 22 for World of Tanks begins Dec. 8. According to The Daily Bounce, there will be two additional seasonal events going on at the time: Tankmas 2021 and 12 Days of Tankmas. Developer Wargaming really loves those tank puns, eh?

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

