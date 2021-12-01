Respawn Takes Titanfall Off Sale, Promises The 'Universe Will Continue'

Respawn Entertainment has been committed to making some of the best first-person shooters, including Titanfall. Despite Respawn Entertainment not having any explicit plans for a possible third iteration of the franchise, they still hold the title near and dear to their identity. Yet, starting with Titanfall in 2014, they aimed at something greater than just the run-of-the-mill FPS experience. Experimenting with high-powered Titan mech robots, Respawn Entertainment had made shaped the first-person shooter title with this one inclusion. While the title has since received much notoriety and praise, Respawn has moved onto bigger and brighter things like Apex Legends. Yet, facing many denials of service attacks and waves of invading hackers, Respawn has decided it’s time to end the Titanfall sales run. Announced over Twitter was the news of Titanfall’s upcoming delisting for the beginning of March of 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO