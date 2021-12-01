ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respawn Takes Titanfall Off Sale, Promises The 'Universe Will Continue'

By Fraser Gilbert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn has announced today that it's taking the original Titanfall off sale immediately — including on Xbox — with the game also set to be removed from EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on March 1st, 2022. In a message to fans, the company explained...

Respawn Entertainment pulls first Titanfall game from sale – Games – News

Respawn Entertainment has pulled the first Titanfall game from sale. The studio announces it. The company doesn’t give a concrete reason for this, but it does mention that the game’s multiplayer servers will still be online. Entertainment Repost writes on twitter That the first Titanfall, which debuted in 2014, will...
Respawn delists the original Titanfall from digital storefronts

Apex Legends may be the current Respawn Entertainment critical darling, but it’s Titanfall that originally turned heads. As the first title out of the studio’s formation, it grew a dedicated following, even if it didn’t compete with the genre’s juggernauts. Unfortunately for those fans, the first Titanfall is on its way out.
Respawn Entertainment announces Titanfall will be discontinued next year

Earlier today, Respawn Entertainment took to its Twitter account to release a note about its decision to discontinue Titanfall. It was intended as a heartfelt announcement about Respawn’s first hit shooter being de-listed from stores and dropped from subscription services. However, many of the comments on Twitter leave bitter remarks about how the studio is abandoning the game. People seem to have taken offense to Respawn saying Titanfall is part of its DNA, while simultaneously announcing its end.
The original Titanfall is being removed from sale starting today

Servers will stay online for those who already own it, though. The mech-shooter that started it all for Respawn will start disappearing from digital shelves soon. Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that starting today, the first Titanfall game will be delisted from stores, though servers will remain live for those who own it.
Respawn reveals future Titanfall plans after removing original game from stores

Respawn Entertainment has shared a note about future Titanfall plans with an announcement that the original game will be pulled from digital storefronts and subscription services in 2022. Titanfall was Respawn’s debut title in 2014 and the hybrid FPS game laid the foundation for the company’s success in more ways...
EA pulls Titanfall from sale and Game Pass, but also hints at Titanfall 3

(Pocket-lint) - Respawn Entertainment has announced that it's "discontinuing" the original Titanfall, over seven years on from its release, effectively stopping all sales of the game moving forward. It confirmed the move via a short statement on Twitter, but confirmed that the game's servers aren't being shut down, so those...
Titanfall removed from sale but servers will stay online

Titanfall, which was released in 2014, has been removed from sale today, Respawn has confirmed. In addition, Titanfall will be removed from subscription services on March 1st 2022 which is under what would have been the game’s 8th anniversary. However, even though the game is being removed from sale it will not become unplayable for those who own it. Respawn has stated that the servers for the original Titanfall will remain online for those who still jump in and play the game. Respawn also alludes to a new game in the franchise, possibly Titanfall 3. The full statement can be read below.
New Sales of Original Titanfall Being Discontinued, Servers to Remain Online, Respawn Says Franchise is a ‘North Star’

Beginning today, the original Titanfall will no longer be available to purchase anywhere, and it will be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022. The servers will continue to be active for the “dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match.” Respawn clarified that Titanfall is “core to Respawn’s DNA,” and promises that they will continue to create experiences within the universe.
Titanfall is Being Removed from Sale Following a Long Losing Battle with Hackers

The battle between Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment and the hackers who have been making the game difficult to play has come to an end, and it seems the bad guys have won. The state of the original Titanfall has been a bone of contention for years now – while the servers have remained on, various unpatched vulnerabilities have allowed malicious parties to make the game largely unplayable via DDoS attacks other hacks.
Respawn Entertainment to Delist Titanfall From All Platforms Next March

Respawn Entertainment has been committed to making some of the best first-person shooters, including Titanfall. Despite Respawn Entertainment not having any explicit plans for a possible third iteration of the franchise, they still hold the title near and dear to their identity. Yet, starting with Titanfall in 2014, they aimed at something greater than just the run-of-the-mill FPS experience. Experimenting with high-powered Titan mech robots, Respawn Entertainment had made shaped the first-person shooter title with this one inclusion. While the title has since received much notoriety and praise, Respawn has moved onto bigger and brighter things like Apex Legends. Yet, facing many denials of service attacks and waves of invading hackers, Respawn has decided it’s time to end the Titanfall sales run. Announced over Twitter was the news of Titanfall’s upcoming delisting for the beginning of March of 2022.
