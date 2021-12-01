Truck Maker Navistar Says Omicron Variant Is Likely to Slow Supply Chain Recovery

For more than a year, a shortage of semiconductor chips has been holding up car production. And automakers want to make sure the same problem won’t happen with electric car batteries. Like the chips, most battery cells are made abroad. But as U.S. automakers go electric, they want to develop...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been working to build Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas to increase production and meet demand. Even though issues have delayed the Berlin factory multiple times, Tesla sales are still increasing. As reported by Drive Tesla Canada, Tesla's vehicle sales rose 234% in Germany during the...
For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares issued a warning that pressure on automakers to make an accelerated shift to electric vehicle production could push the industry “beyond the limits” of what it can sustain. The move, Tavares said in an interview with Reuters, would result in cutbacks that could jeopardize jobs and […]
DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that it is too soon to tell if the new COVID-19 variant Omicron will have any impact on global supply chains. Raimondo said at a roundtable on semiconductor chips the COVID-19 pandemic “has had a significant impact on the supply...
Autonomous trucks could help solve global supply chain challenges in the face of driver shortages. With older drivers retiring, younger drivers may be attracted to the increased use of technology, says...
The mess that Biden has is not at the West Coast ports, as usual he has things backwards. Adding more ship unloading time only adds the need for more dock storage. The real problem is that the number of trucks and drivers returning to the terminal has to exceed the number of trailers off-loaded from the ship.
TULSA, Okla. — While car dealerships are having trouble getting new cars, used car dealerships are also having trouble buying used cars. “We have a limited number of cars at the moment. It is just that there is not cars out there to buy right now,” says Shi Speaks with Global Car Sales. “There could be 40-50 cars on the lot right now. We have 10 because there is not the inventory,” Speaks says.
Matthew Garnett writes at the Federalist about an unintended consequences of unionizing truck drivers. [Driver Cyrus] Tharpe believes presidents can “make big things happen” and hopes President Biden will force unionization on trucking companies seeking federal contracts. He is convinced that union pay checks and safety standards are the keys to more drivers joining the trucking ranks, a properly functioning supply chain, and the path out of his malaise. Sweeping government intervention is the panacea the country needs, Tharpe says.
The average used car price has gone up £3,400 since May. Recent months have seen the used car market boom with little sign of any slowdown coming soon. New figures released today (December 3) give shocking context to just how much used car prices have been going up. Online car...
GRAND RAPIDS — The emergence of the omicron variant could worsen long-term supply issues, a pair of economists said Tuesday. During a media briefing Tuesday, Duke University economist Connel Fullenkamp said while the emergence of the latest COVID-19 variant of concern could actually improve some inflation-struck areas in the short-term — if cases were to rise worldwide, it could cause issues for an already sputtering supply chain.
