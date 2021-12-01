Truck Maker Navistar Says Omicron Variant Is Likely to Slow Supply Chain Recovery

TULSA, Okla. — While car dealerships are having trouble getting new cars, used car dealerships are also having trouble buying used cars. “We have a limited number of cars at the moment. It is just that there is not cars out there to buy right now,” says Shi Speaks with Global Car Sales. “There could be 40-50 cars on the lot right now. We have 10 because there is not the inventory,” Speaks says.

