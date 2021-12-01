Nick Sirianni says Jason Kelce is “the toughest guy I’ve ever been around”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Nick Sirianni was clear all week that whatever happened Sunday, whoever started at quarterback, no matter how well they played, Jalen Hurts would remain the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And I guess that’s the right thing to do. Hurts doesn’t deserve to lose his starting job to Gardner Minshew based on two games at MetLife Stadium – one really bad one by Hurts and one really good one by Minshew. And it’s important to remember that Minshew was playing Sunday against one of the worst defenses in football. Still. The contrast between Hurts and Minshew was eye opening. Minshew used the entire field, made quick decisions in the pocket, spread the ball around, used the mid-range game, looked off receivers and operated the offense efficiently and productively in ways we just haven’t seen with Hurts. And he did that despite not being here for training camp, never playing a snap with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert or the other receivers and not even getting any 1st-team reps until this past Wednesday. Minshew finished 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, no INTs and a 133.7 passer rating – highest by an Eagles QB since his former Jaguars teammate Nick Foles had a 141.4 against the Vikings in 2018 and highest by an Eagles QB on the road since Foles’ 149.3 in Green Bay in 2013. He wasn’t just good. He was very good. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO