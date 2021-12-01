ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Sirianni says Jason Kelce is “the toughest guy I’ve ever been around”

By Alexis Chassen
bleedinggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Wednesday and gave some injury updates, as well as talked about how Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury could affect their game planning for both him and backup QB Gardner Minshew. He also talked about Jason Kelce and how impactful seeing the veteran push...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks importance of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson to the OL and run game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, and in addition to some injury updates, he talked a bit about T.J. Edwards and why they’re happy to have him around for another year. He also talked about the importance of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson in the run game, and how run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland helps them prepare.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Nick Sirianni got the seeds to bloom in Philadelphia

Perhaps Nick Sirianni has not been the easiest sell to a fan base. His tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles began on nervous footing, as the new head coach delivered remarks at his introductory press conference that were shaky at best. Remarks that were a stark contrast with the kneecap-biting energy offered by Dan Campbell in the Motor City.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Sirianni reacts to Eagles disappointing loss to Giants

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was not too happy after his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Eagles lost this game 13-7 as their offense looked worse than it ever has. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was only able to put up 129 yards on 14-31 and also...
NFL
Norristown Times Herald

Eagles Notes: Knee injury puts Jason Kelce’s streak in jeopardy

The Eagles have their fingers crossed that they’ll still have two of their most critical components on offense next week. Center Jason Kelce sat out a chunk of the 13-7 loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium, an opponent stepping on his foot and locking the knee. The impact on the offense was profound.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
FanSided

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Reagor gives Eagles ‘best chance to win’

Well, you don’t have to ask any more questions about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ depth chart at the wide receiver position and where Jalen Reagor sits on it. Head coach Nick Sirianni, as he always does of the day following a game, met with members of the media, and he was very direct in his response to the final question that was asked in his 17-minute presser.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tough Talk with Jason Kelce and 'A Bronx Tale' Reference

Days after Boston Scott got emotional discussing Jason Kelce's desire to fight through a knee injury to return to Sunday's disappointing 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, Nick Sirianni went even further. "I got chills thinking about how much it means to him to be out there and fight...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Eagles#Hurts
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni on Giants firing Jason Garrett: Have to be ready for everything this Sunday

The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday and that move will impact their preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Wednesday press conference the move will also impact his team’s preparation for the game. Senior offensive assistant and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is expected to have a lead role in play-calling and Sirianni said that the team will look at what he did in the past while trying to make sure they are ready for anything the Giants might draw up this weekend.
NFL
920espnnewjersey.com

Eagles’ Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says Jalen Hurts is the QB

Eagles fans may have gotten their only look at 'Minshew Mania' on Sunday. Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew had himself a day on Sunday in the teams win over the Jets, completing 20-of-25 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns, adding 11 rushing yards. He became just the fourth Eagles quarterback since 1991 to register a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the first half, joining Nick Foles (11/3/13 at Oakland), Michael Vick (11/15/10 at Washington) and McNabb (9/23/07 vs. Detroit).
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Boston Scott was thinking about Jason Kelce after his fumble

After his costly fumble, Boston Scott wasn’t thinking about himself. He was thinking about Jason Kelce. He was thinking about how Kelce had shaken off a serious knee injury that sidelined him for a few series to come back into the game against the Giants Sunday. And he was thinking...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce questionable to return with knee injury

The Eagles suffered a pair of blows on offense at the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Center Jason Kelce left the game after hurting his knee and the Eagles call him questionable to return to action. Kelce was replaced by Nate Herbig, who snapped the ball to quarterback Jalen Hurts to set up the second blow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Gardner Minshew posted the highest passer rating by a Philly QB since Nick Foles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Nick Sirianni was clear all week that whatever happened Sunday, whoever started at quarterback, no matter how well they played, Jalen Hurts would remain the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And I guess that’s the right thing to do. Hurts doesn’t deserve to lose his starting job to Gardner Minshew based on two games at MetLife Stadium – one really bad one by Hurts and one really good one by Minshew. And it’s important to remember that Minshew was playing Sunday against one of the worst defenses in football. Still. The contrast between Hurts and Minshew was eye opening. Minshew used the entire field, made quick decisions in the pocket, spread the ball around, used the mid-range game, looked off receivers and operated the offense efficiently and productively in ways we just haven’t seen with Hurts. And he did that despite not being here for training camp, never playing a snap with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert or the other receivers and not even getting any 1st-team reps until this past Wednesday. Minshew finished 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, no INTs and a 133.7 passer rating – highest by an Eagles QB since his former Jaguars teammate Nick Foles had a 141.4 against the Vikings in 2018 and highest by an Eagles QB on the road since Foles’ 149.3 in Green Bay in 2013. He wasn’t just good. He was very good. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks.
NFL
NBC Sports

'It’s led by 62 and 65' — Sirianni heaps praise on Johnson, Kelce

In the last month as the Eagles have turned around their season, they’ve done it behind the strength of their offensive line. More specifically, as Nick Sirianni pointed out, behind the strength of their two best players on that line. “When I look at our offensive line it's led by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Don't Doubt Jason Kelce on Game Day

Jason Kelce will not participate in the Eagles' walkthrough practice on Wednesday but don't bet against the All-Pro center starting for the 118th consecutive time against the New York Jets on Sunday. For once that wasn't a given as Kelce was forced to miss 31 offensive snaps against the NY...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles center Jason Kelce ‘embodies’ Philly toughness | Marcus Hayes

Nick Sirianni sent Jason Kelce a text message after Sunday’s game:. You’re the toughest guy I know. We appreciate the (heck) out of you, coming back in. Miles Sanders fell on the back of Kelce’s right knee late in the first quarter, immobilizing Kelce‘s quadriceps and destabilizing the knee. Kelce went one more play (of course) then left for the sideline, then the locker room. There, he got it taped, and returned to the sideline in the second quarter. There, he badgered Sirianni, walking up and down the sideline with him as Sirianni tried to call plays. Sirianni ignored him; the Eagles medical staff wouldn’t clear Kelce.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy