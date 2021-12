Lincoln Riley did not lie to us Saturday night. He’s not going to be the next head coach at LSU. That doesn’t mean he’s sticking around in Oklahoma, though. Speaking with the media after the Sooners’ narrow loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State, Riley made it abundantly clear that he will not replace Ed Orgeron in Baton Rouge. But less than 24 hours later, On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz was the first to report Riley will be leaving Oklahoma to take the vacant head coaching job at USC.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO