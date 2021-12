It’s no surprise that Alabama has put together another strong football season, but the Crimson Tide certainly had to overcome some adversity to get to where they are now. Nick Saban’s squad suffered a regular-season loss to Texas A&M and then had to compete at a high level against Georgia in order to make the College Football Playoff – and they did that, dominating against the Bulldogs to spoil their perfect season and earn the No. 1 ranking in the playoff.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO