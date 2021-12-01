ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Reveals 5th Adidas X Ivy Park Collection ‘Halls Of Ivy’

By Autumn Hawkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé has unveiled her fifth Adidas and Ivy Park collaboration titled “Halls of Ivy.”. The Grammy winner has some special guests in the promo featuring celebrity kids Natalia Bryant from Kobe and Vanessa Bryant as well as Reese...

Comments / 0

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
Beyonce Stars in Campaign for New Holiday Adidas x Ivy Park Drop Featuring a Start-Studded Lineup

Beyoncé is getting us all in the holiday spirit with her new Ivy Park drop. The hitmaker released a new campaign today for her upcoming collection release, Halls of Ivy. According to WWD, the fifth collaboration between Ivy Park and Adidas, which is slated to be released on Dec. 9, was created for children and adults alike to unite all people regardless of their background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) The campaign features a star-studded cast, including Beyoncé herself as well as basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green. Children of celebrities, including Kobe and...
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Helped Induct Jay-Z into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jay-Z has officially been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—after a little help from Beyoncé and their nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The rapper's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was held last month but aired on HBO this past weekend, included a tribute video of a cast of stars reciting some of his most famous lyrics.
Ava and Deacon Phillippe Star in the Latest Ivy Park Campaign

Beyoncé is no stranger to keeping things in the family when it comes to casting Ivy Park promos — but this holiday season, she's enlisting a few famous faces that don't have Knowles or Carter in their last names. The brand's latest campaign features Ava and Deacon Phillippe, the spawn...
Beyonce Unveils New Ivy League-Themed Adidas Drop

Ivy Park and Adidas have just announced their fifth collaborative collection. While Beyoncé's latest drop is not directly linked to any specific college institution, "HALLS of IVY" is for all people, adults, and children "to unite regardless of background, color, or creed while celebrating each individual's creativity." The collection accompanied...
Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava & Deacon Phillippe Model in Beyonce’s New Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, they say. In this case, it’s Reese Witherspoon and her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. The two, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband and actor Ryan Phillippe (he was her “Cruel Intentions” co-star), have been tapped by Adidas to model in a new campaign for Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. The athleisure brand’s Instagram account shared some snaps from a photo shoot featuring Ava and Deacon sporting cool Ivy Park garb. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” each post was captioned, along with the release date for the new holiday drop. ...
Ivy Park Debuts Fifth Upcoming Collection

If you weren’t able to snag a piece of Ivy Park Rodeo back in August, here’s another chance to grab the label's must-have merch for your closet. Ivy Park and Adidas have returned for a fifth collection, Halls Of Ivy, the best present multi-hyphenate Beyoncé could gift her fans-as we await B7.
I Need an Oral History of This Ivy Park Ad

You didn’t think we’d get to the holidays without another Ivy Park drop, did you? In a new teaser released Tuesday, November 30, Beyoncé showed off her newest Ivy Park collection with help from some very recognizable faces. The ad is basically one big game of “spot the famous person.” There’s Beyoncé, her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter, Natalia Bryant — and Deacon and Ava Phillippe?
EXCLUSIVE: Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has dropped a holiday gift for her fans and it’s called Halls of Ivy. The fifth collaborative collection between Ivy Park and Adidas, Halls of Ivy is not tied to any academic institution but was created for adults and children as a way to unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity.More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformancesA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with Adidas The multihyphenate entertainer has been teasing the collection on Instagram for...
Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
