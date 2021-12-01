‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

A coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective. Startattle.com – As We See It | Amazon Prime Video. As We See It (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO