NFL

NFL Week 13 Picks: New England makes statement, Seattle continues to falter

By McLain Moberg, Sports Editor, McLain Moberg
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas -4.5 Moneyline: -210 Cowboys/+176...

www.michigansthumb.com

USA Today

Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The New York Giants (3-7) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 12: Picks and preview

Valued Reader, I regret to inform you that the New England Patriots are indeed at it again. The Pats look like they just might be the best team in the AFC, having stifled the Falcons 25-0 last week for their fifth-straight win. Bill Belichick’s defense has given up 13 points in the last three games, and only the Chargers have topped 20 during New England’s streak. This week’s game against the Titans starts a four-game stretch – at Buffalo, at Indianapolis, home against Buffalo – that will define the Patriots’ season. Speaking of the AFC and great defenses – wait, sorry, is this right? – the Chiefs stifled the Cowboys, 19-9, to win their fourth-straight contest. Kansas City has allowed just 47 points in its winning streak, and if the offense can ever get fully out of its turnover-fueled funk, Andy Reid’s team will be scary. “But Chris, what about the NFC,” you ask. Well, every team except the Lions is within two games of a playoff spot, so your guess is as good as mine. This week is filled with crucial matchups in both conferences, and in the Thanksgiving spirit, instead of looking at players on the spot, we’ll identify each team’s biggest turkey so far this season. Onto Week 12.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Situation

Saquon Barkley is in his fourth year as a running back for the New York Giants. Many fans are now hoping there won’t be a fifth. The former Penn State star running back was an immediate sensation for the Giants. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft starred right away in New York. However, it’s been mostly downhill since his injury at the beginning of the 2020 season.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks-WFT predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 12

Adam Jude (6-4) Seahawks 24, WFT 17: Who the heck knows what to expect from this Seahawks offense right now? But the Seahawks have never lost three consecutive games with Russell Wilson starting, and the hunch here is Wilson will be much better in a prime-time opportunity Monday night. Larry...
NFL
theScore

NFL upset of the week: Browns live to make SNF statement

Hand up, we were just a tad off with our live underdog last week. It's actually a testament to how well the season is going (plus-6.9 units) when our pick doesn't come close to winning, let alone covering - like the exception that proves the rule. That's especially true when the other three upsets we liked got the money on Sunday.
NFL
Denver Post

Week 12 NFL Picks: Surging New England, back in first place, hosts Tennessee

The Patriots, back atop the AFC East thanks to Buffalo’s issues, are a 6 1/2-point favorite over the Titans, who inexplicably lost to Houston at home last week. Major credit to rookie quarterback Mac Jones for helping New England dig out of its 1-3 start. Patriots 24, Titans 17. Lock...
