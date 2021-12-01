ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Saudis, UAE detect first cases of new coronavirus variant

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said Wednesday they detected their first cases of the new coronavirus variant, recording the first known instances of omicron infections in the Persian Gulf...

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Saudi crown prince visits Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince traveled Monday to Oman, the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Crown Prince...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Saudis#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#North African#Omicron#Wam#Arab
US News and World Report

UAE Security Official Pays Rare Visit to Iran to Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Israel stops plan for contentious east Jerusalem settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem municipal officials on Monday froze plans to build a contentious large Jewish settlement at an abandoned airport in east Jerusalem. The decision to halt the Atarot settlement plan came in the wake of heavy U.S. opposition to the project. Plans for the settlement called for building...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Macron in Saudi to talk regional stability with crown prince

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in Jeddah Saturday to discuss regional stability, in particular crisis-hit Lebanon, after insisting he has not ignored Riyadh's rights record. Macron landed in the kingdom's Red Sea city after visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a short Gulf tour. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook hands with Macron, who wore a face mask, welcoming him at the royal palace before talks and a lunch together. He becomes one of the first Western leaders to meet with Prince Mohammed in the kingdom since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy