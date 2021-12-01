ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a...

