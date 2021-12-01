ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

POTUS delivers remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day, launch the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, and kick off the Global Fund Replenishment process

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

video.foxnews.com

poz.com

AIDS United’s President and CEO Praises New National HIV/AIDS Strategy

The White House announced Wednesday President Biden’s National HIV/AIDS Strategy to end the HIV epidemic, which included a proposed budget of $670 million. The plan also called for cross-agency coordination across the executive branch. Following a White House event commemorating World AIDS Day, Jesse Milan Jr., president and CEO of...
AGRICULTURE
yaktrinews.com

Biden will mark World AIDS Day with new national HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden will mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030, a senior administration official told CNN. The strategy — something Biden had promised on the campaign trail — will provide a “framework and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

World AIDS Day Raises Awareness of the Continued Fight Against HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day, recognized on December 1st, raises awareness of the continued fight against the disease as well as care and treatment options. 40 years since the first cases were diagnosed, HIV and AIDS remain a prevalent health concern. The Southern Tier AIDS Program in Binghamton continues to work towards the goal of ending the epidemic. Director John Barry says there has been progress. In 2020, just under 2,000 New Yorkers were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. That's close to the goal of reducing the number of new diagnoses by 55%.
BINGHAMTON, NY
trust.org

World AIDS Day: is a cure for HIV finally in sight?

LONDON, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Andrew Caldwell laughs at the idea he is brave. But taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials of regenerative medicine, the 35-year-old American underwent a bone marrow transplant and a punishing course of chemotherapy - all part of a novel process that might yet provide a cure for HIV.
HEALTH
cityofsignalhill.org

City to Raise World AIDS Day Commemorative Flag in December

This December, the City of Signal Hill will recognize World AIDS Day with a commemorative flag at City facilities. World AIDS Day, the first-ever global health day, is recognized annually on December 1. It is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to remember those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. Learn more about World Aids Day.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
