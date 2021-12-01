POTUS delivers remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day, launch the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, and kick off the Global Fund Replenishment process

World AIDS Day, recognized on December 1st, raises awareness of the continued fight against the disease as well as care and treatment options. 40 years since the first cases were diagnosed, HIV and AIDS remain a prevalent health concern. The Southern Tier AIDS Program in Binghamton continues to work towards the goal of ending the epidemic. Director John Barry says there has been progress. In 2020, just under 2,000 New Yorkers were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. That's close to the goal of reducing the number of new diagnoses by 55%.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO