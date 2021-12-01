ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron man joins Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" Club

By Norwalk Reflector staff
SANDUSKY — Parker W. Keynes, of Huron, joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Tuesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 6 in Erie County on Oct. 6.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brett W. Gockstetter, Sandusky Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Parker is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Gockstetter said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, long onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Parker also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

