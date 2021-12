On Wednesday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (NYSE:WAT) (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, announced that she’s convening the full Committee in an in-person and remote session to grill six CEOs of various cryptocurrency companies. The hybrid session titled “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States” will be held at 10 am ET on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

