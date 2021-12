For the uninitiated, Grinch bots are bots that act a lot like the character from the Christmas story by that name. They constantly monitor and scrape sites for information on prices and inventory of popular Christmas gifts, then buy them all at once to be resold later at inflated prices. It’s impossible for a human being to keep up with them, leading consumers to overpay or miss out.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO