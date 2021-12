Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. Chief District Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Donatraus Hudson, a/k/a “Dontarius Hudson,” age 22, of Baton Rouge to 120 months in federal prison following his conviction of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Hudson’s federal prison sentence will be served consecutive to any term of imprisonment imposed on charges currently pending in Louisiana state court. The Court further sentenced Hudson to three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm and ammunition involved be forfeited.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO