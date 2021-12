We've already gone over how Curry breaks defenses without even touching the ball and how there are no plays off defending him. Knowing how well he moves off-ball — Curry is leading the league in scoring off of screens while ranking in the 98th percentile in efficiency — Bridges didn't let him out of his sights. It's the little things like not letting your guard down and keeping your head on a swivel when Curry gives up the ball.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO