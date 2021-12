The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board approved the Wind Farm Tax Increment Finance to be raised to capture 100 percent of the revenue and will add $343,000 to the county. The Board also approved the final voucher for the patching contract from a project that started in 2019 for several county roads, including F32, Redfield Road, P28 and F63 for a total of $594,000. They also approved the 2021 fiscal year Annual Financial Report, and miscellaneous claims as presented by the county auditor.

