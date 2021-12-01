ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

December 2021’s Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Reveals Your Higher Destiny

By David Odyssey
NYLON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius closes out 2021, and a two-year eclipse cycle of false truths and personal “freedoms” gone too far. In the brief moments when the moon blocks out the sun’s light, we’ll have to pick up and lead our own way, through the...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 3

Related
bee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of December 6, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Some of the mystery surrounding your recent fiscal situation soon will be dispelled with a clear explanation. Use this new knowledge to help you chart a fresh financial course. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Start your holiday gift-buying now. This will help avoid...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2021

This is such an exciting time of year for you, dear Leo! Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules creativity and romance, bringing a burst of artistic inspiration and sparking (or rekindling!) a romantic flame! You’re generally having fun, celebrating, and feeling festive! Like you, Sagittarius is a fire sign that’s known for its courage, generosity, and sense of adventure. You’re feeling open-hearted and free-spirited!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: December 5th to December 11th, 2021

Astrology, if you’re interested in it, is a tool more than anything else. It helps us see ourselves and each other, our similarities and our nuances. But, more than that, it helps us visualise our relationship to time and the limits of time, to a universe that keeps her own pace and her own score. In light of this, or under it, it’s worth saying that the days following the solar eclipse in Sagittarius are not days outside of that eclipse, are not days without it. To follow is the walk behind, to use the path that continues to break open before you by forces before you, seen and unseen. Mars in Scorpio makes a sextile to Pluto in Capricorn on 6th December, easing our movement forward, with our compasses in hand, with respect for what has passed over us and how it has transformed us. On 7th December, Mercury in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces and what we agree to now, what we take and mistake for the truth, will have just as much to do with our discernment as it will our intuition. But intuition isn’t always easy to access, and so it will be our work to hone it, to differentiate it from our fear and from our attachment to the familiar narrative — especially when what’s familiar is what ultimately holds us back. Mars in Scorpio’s square to Jupiter in Aquarius on 8th December reminds us that while the call might be coming from inside the house, the opportunities on the line are not yet known and can’t be. There’s a difference between being cautious and being closed off, a difference between being a realist and refusing the very real and luminous possibilities of the world. Life, its tapestry, is bigger than us, and we only know the stitches we have learned so far — never all of them. These reminders make rings in the water, stones that wait for the first quarter moon to blink open in Pisces on 10th December, and Venus to join Pluto on the 11th. We can pick up the call or hang it up, we can begin again knowing that no matter how familiar the wheel feels, each turn turns us into something new.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Eclipse Season#Eclipses
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Sagittarius? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Sagittarians are very open minded when it comes to dating, and they like to be with people who challenge them to look at the world differently. They might be drawn to partners who are from different backgrounds or who grew up in another country, as they always want to be learning from their relationships. When you’re dating a Sagittarius, what you see is what you get. They’re very honest, and they won’t be afraid to tell their partner exactly how they feel. However, at times they may need to be more sensitive to the feelings of others, especially when voicing their strong opinions and beliefs. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Sagittarius.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stargazing: An Antarctic solar eclipse on Saturday

To experience a total solar eclipse is to participate in more than the geometrical coincidence of the sun, moon and Earth lining up just right. The sun’s diameter is nearly 400 times that of the moon, but it’s also about 400 times farther away from Earth. When the moon crosses its angular tilt in orbit, it can eclipse the sun’s disc. Humans from ancient to present day have stood in the moon’s shadow awed, humbled and sometimes fearful.
ASTRONOMY
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of December 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
LIFESTYLE
seatrade-cruise.com

Lindblad Expeditions to stream solar eclipse from Antarctica

During the stream, a Lindblad expert will educate viewers about the eclipse, what's happening in nature during the phenomenon and how to safely view one in the future. In the event the conditions are clear enough to view the eclipse, shipboard photographers will capture and share some of the world’s first professional images, straight from the Southern Ocean.
ASTRONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

A solar eclipse is coming. Here are films, books on the topic

Eclipses have fascinated people for centuries. Sometimes thought of as bad omens, they are naturally occurring phenomena. Umbraphiles are people who travel to remote locations just to view a total solar eclipse, which will occur Saturday. The path of totality will move across Antarctica so the best viewing will be in New Zealand, Australia, southern South America and Africa. If you miss Saturday’s, North America’s next solar event is expected in 2024.
ASTRONOMY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Total solar eclipse: Where to see it live

Tonight from December 3 to 4 there will be a total solar eclipse that will be seen in full from Antarctica where teams of scientists will carry out important studies on the crown of the star king. The solar eclipse will occur when the Moon crosses between the Earth and...
ASTRONOMY
thedigestonline.com

December 2021 Horoscopes: A Solar Eclipse + Venus Retrograde

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season picks up, so does the movement in our stars. Your December 2021 horoscopes feature Neptune and Jupiter making moves in Pisces, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius and a Venus retrograde in Capricorn to name a few. On top of all these...
LIFESTYLE
Earth & Sky

Photos and video: December 4 total solar eclipse

Photos and video: December 4, 2021, total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse of December 4, 2021, took place over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. So only a lucky few saw it from the ground. Others saw it from ships or airplanes. And a very, very lucky few say it from space! Meanwhile, NASA showed a great live stream of the eclipse, which you can see in this post (below). And some in our community traveled to far southern locations and posted photos. Wow! Always beautiful. First, here’s NASA’s live stream…
ASTRONOMY
Yoga Journal

7 Poses to Help You Through the Solar Eclipse

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Have you ever experienced a moment when a series of abrupt changes took place, seemingly at once? Or a time when you suddenly had...
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse

Not only do we have a new moon this Saturday, December 4 (at 2:42 a.m. EST), but it also comes with a solar eclipse. New moons are always potent times for new beginnings, and with the addition of this eclipse, there's one zodiac sign, in particular, that's going to feel the effects most. Here's what to know.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: New moon in Sagittarius and total eclipse on horizon

This week we see the new moon in Sagittarius with a total solar eclipse in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 4. Thursday, Dec. 2: The moon in Scorpio is friendly to both Venus in Capricorn and also to Mars in Scorpio, which should help calm the waters after a disturbing surprise. Britney Spears was born on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1981. in McComb, Miss. Her birth chart reveals a brilliant talent doomed to a difficult life courtesy of an on-again, off-again retrograde Mercury. Her chart reminds me of Warren Beatty’s. Great promise with years of not much happening and then a huge comeback.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

The Last Eclipse of 2021 Is Here

The solar eclipse on December 4, 2021 at 2:41 AM EST has one main message: Think before you speak, and speak your truth. This solar eclipse—which is also a New Moon, FYI—will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which is known for being brash, blunt, and absolutely wild. The...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy