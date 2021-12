The temple of Hatshepsut honors Queen Hatshepsut, the fifth pharaoh of Egypt’s 18th Dynasty. Sometimes, the most enchanting experiences can be found outdoors. Find me a treasure in Luxor, Egypt, that can’t be savored in the open air—I challenge you. In three years of wintering in this city on the banks of the Nile, about 400 miles south of Cairo, I haven’t found one. Luxor is often called an open-air museum, a place where antiquities are as common as mosques, schools, or fruit stands. A visitor could stroll the grounds of Karnak Temple—not to mention Luxor Temple, Valley of the Queens, Valley of the Kings, or the Colossi of Memnon—for days and still find obelisks to marvel at, all while breathing in fresh Sahara Desert air.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO