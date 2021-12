Winter season is going to officially hit us very very soon! Temperatures are going to drop, and excitement for the upcoming new year is going to rise. Oh, and who can forget Christmas! Most of us are going to be busy buying Christmas presents and ambitiously scribbling down our New Year resolutions. In the midst of this holiday season ruckus, it’s imperative that we also prepare ourselves for the oncoming cold. And, we’ve curated a collection of functional yet super cool product designs to help you do exactly that. From smart heated gloves and socks that maintain the exact temperature you need to keep yourselves warm during winter to a winter jacket for your doggo – these innovative product designs are all you need to stay toasty and comfy this winter season!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO