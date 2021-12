The holidays are all about celebrating, and we think the perfect way to do just that is by raising a toast of exceptional wine. Thankfully, Dry Farm Wines has created custom gifting selections that allow you to send a perfectly curated collection in quantities of three, six or 12 bottles direct to your recipient’s doorstep. You can even choose from a one-time order or a temporary monthly, bi-monthly, or tri-monthly membership for the ultimate gift. Just select the type of wines you prefer (cabernet or rose perhaps?) and select the delivery method from monthly to quarterly.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO