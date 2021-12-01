Alvin Gentry apologizes to Kings fans after losing to Lakers

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings haven’t exactly turned their season around since firing head coach Luke Walton on Nov. 21. They had nice wins over Portland and the Lakers last week but lost at home to a Philadelphia team missing all its starters last Monday, were blown out by a Memphis team without Ja Morant on Sunday and lost to a LeBron James-less Lakers team on Tuesday.

Up by 12 points in the second quarter on Tuesday, the Kings were outscored by 34 in the second half and ultimately fell 117-92, prompting new head coach Alvin Gentry to express his unhappiness in his postgame presser.

“The second half was a disaster and an embarrassment, and as the coach of this team, I want to apologize to every Kings fan out there because you do not deserve this,” Gentry said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. “You deserve much, much better and we’ll find guys who will give you better.”

Postgame press conferences criticizing the Kings’ performance are nothing new for this year’s team — veteran center Tristan Thompson has ripped Sacramento’s play on multiple occasions. However, it hasn’t seemed to have had much of an effect on the 8-14 squad.

Gentry’s promise to the fans that the Kings will “find guys who will give you better” may be an indication that he intends to make changes to the lineup or rotation. If the club doesn’t start winning more, it could be just a matter of time until a more drastic roster shakeup occurs.

