We’re about a month away from the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (live on the CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9), and the TV category nominees have now been announced. Succession leads with eight nominations, including for Best Drama Series, while Mare of Easttown and Evil each received five. (Mare is up for Best Limited Series, while Evil will face off with Succession for Best Drama.) Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision each earned four nominations. Meanwhile, HBO leads with 20 nominations while Netflix follows with 18 and Hulu with 11.

