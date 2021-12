When you were a kid, you may have gotten an Advent calendar from your parents on December 1, full of 24 chocolate squares counting down the days till Christmas. While Trader Joe’s and many additional retailers are still selling scrumptious, treat-filled calendars, other brands have jumped on board, including those in the health and self-care space. In fact, this year, you’ll find an abundance of Wellness Advent Calendars to choose from — so, each day, you can open a new square and be gifted with an indulgent surprise.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO