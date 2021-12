Mauricio Pochettino wants to be the new manager of Manchester United, according to multiple reports. Pochettino, 49, is the current manager at Paris Saint-Germain but several reports, including this one from the Manchester Evening News, are reporting that he’s keen to take charge at Old Trafford now. talkSPORT go as far as reporting that Pochettino is ‘desperate’ to take charge at United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO