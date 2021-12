A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug ring that operated primarily from Rocky Mount hotel rooms. G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Wednesday that James Otis Davis Jr., 33, of Carson Drive in Rocky Mount was sentenced to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO