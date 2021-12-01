ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kelly Clarkson's Relationships With Each of Her Parents Differs Greatly

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the years, Kelly Clarkson has solidified herself as a generational talent capable of handling almost anything that the entertainment industry throws at her. Whether it be helming television shows, selling out stadiums, or engaging in high-profile brand deals, Kelly has done it all. Article continues below advertisement. Kelly's...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Has a 9-Year-Old Daughter: They Don’t Have a ‘Traditional’ Relationship

Four days after Carter Reum’s wedding to Paris Hilton, the venture capitalist’s spokesperson confirmed that he has a 9-year-old daughter. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the Shortcut Your Startup author’s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday, November 15, after the outlet reported the little one’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Boast Big Teams Heading into Top 8

The Voice just revealed which contestants made it through to the Top 8, and let’s just say Teams Kelly and Blake are more than happy with the results. Prior to tonight’s episode, the two judges had three contestants each, a sizeable amount for this far into the season. And though they only had just one more vocalist than the other two teams, this gave them a huge advantage heading into the next round.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Wore A Hilariously Large Belt On The Voice And The Fans’ Reactions Have Me LOLing

Kelly Clarkson proved on the latest episode of The Voice that everything really is bigger in Texas. It’s usually the men in her home state who are known for rocking oversized belt buckles, but Clarkson came to play with an XL black belt that accented the whole torso of her sparkling long-sleeve black dress. The Voice entered the live portion of its 21st season, giving all of the Top 20 contestants an opportunity to sing for America’s vote, but America was more than a little distracted by The Belt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Lima News

Bring in holiday cheer with Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, more

It’s that time of year to grab some hot coco, don your coziest sweater and put on some festive tunes. Whether you’re dealing with holiday heartbreak or reuniting with loved ones after an uncertain two years, there’s music for everyone this season. Pentatonix, “Evergreen” (RCA Records) It’s not really Christmas...
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Oh Shit, It’s Kelly Clarkson Singing “Where Is My Mind?”

In 1999, David Fincher famously ended his movie Fight Club with the image of corporate skyscrapers crumbling as the 1988 Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind?” played over the soundtrack — a beautiful little image of economic apocalypse. Four years later, Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, a show so overwhelmingly popular that plenty of people took it as a sign of cultural apocalypse. In 2021, our corporate skyscrapers are sadly still standing. Fortunately, Kelly Clarkson is still standing, too. Today, she sang “Where Is My Mind?” on TV.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loving Relationship
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Kelly Clarkson Performs an Amazing Cover of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Kelly Clarkson continues to give fans what they want -- epic Kellyoke performances!. The singer's latest feat was singing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" with her band, Y'all. Clarkson's kicked off her fellow The Voice coach's hit song by belting out the lyrics before kicking off the pre-chorus. "My wrist, stop...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Hailey Mia Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears With Stunning 'Elastic Heart' Performance

The Voice's Top 11 of season 21 performed live on Monday night, and they may have saved the best for last!. Team Kelly's 14-year-old powerhouse Hailey Mia was the final performance of the night, and she took the stage for a soaring, heartfelt cover of Sia's "Elastic Heart" that brought her coach to tears and got everyone on their feet for a standing ovation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet. The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
93K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy