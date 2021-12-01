ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

69-Year-Old Man in Japan Rescued by Coast Guard After 22 Hours at Sea

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe harrowing rescue of a man stranded at sea for nearly a full day was caught on camera. Officials in Japan said an unnamed 69-year-old was working alone on a port...

www.insideedition.com

shoredailynews.com

VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs 57 year old man off seaside of Wise Point

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 57-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack off the seaside of the southern tip of the Eastern Shore Wednesday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the initial report at approximately 2 p.m. from the captain of the 75-foot fishing vessel Rudee Mariner, stating that a member aboard the ship was experiencing heart attack symptoms.
ACCIDENTS
coastalreview.org

Coast Guard rescues four from disabled trawler near Duck

A Coast Guard crew airlifted four fishermen Tuesday morning from a disabled fishing trawler drifting toward the shore near Duck. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II stating that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore, officials said Tuesday.
DUCK, NC
realcleardefense.com

Time to Revise the Japan Coast Guard Act?

Japan must be ready to respond calmly and resolutely to crises in its territorial waters. It has become a regular occurrence for vessels of the China Coast Guard to intrude into the territorial sea around the Senkaku Islands (which China calls the Diaoyu), navigate in the contiguous zone, and approach and pursue Japanese fishing vessels. By the end of October 2021, CCG ships had navigated in the contiguous zone on 291 days in total, a similar pace to 2020 when 333 days were recorded that year, the most in any year. (The total was 291 days by end of October last year, as well.)
MILITARY
#Us Coast Guard#Coast Guard After#The Coast Guard
MyArkLaMiss

Video: Mariner rescued from sinking boat by Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard received a call from a mariner in trouble on Monday. The owner of a sailing vessel named Bad Influence said “his vessel had lost power and was taking on water,” according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard immediately sent a helicopter crew and airplane to assist […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cw39.com

Coast Guard suspends search for missing 94-year-old fisherman

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 94-year-old is still missing, after the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for the missing fisherman on Monday. A concerned friend of Frank Marinic sent the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders saying Marinic had gone out on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and was expected back Saturday. They issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist in the search.
HOUSTON, TX
Japan
brproud.com

Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man overboard near Baton Rouge at noon Thursday. Rescue crews searched over 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours, according to the Coast Guard. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Coast Guard received...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kpic

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay rescues hiker with broken leg

PETROLIA, Calif. — A couple was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend. On Sunday Dec 5, Coast Guard from the U.S.C.G. Sector Humboldt Bay performed a rescue of a hiker with a broken leg. It happened along a remote section of the Lost Coast Trail, two hikers...
PETROLIA, CA
Atlantic City Press

Winged guardian: Coast Guard commander honored for heroic rescues

It has been said that man and the sea will always battle, but ultimately the sea will always win. Well, not when it comes to U.S. Coast Guard Capt. and Atlantic City Air Station Commander Sean O’Brien. This October, for an exemplary career and heroic rescues as an H-65 helicopter pilot, the Mays Landing resident was inducted into the USCG Academy’s “Wall of Gallantry” — the Coast Guard Hall of Fame.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WINKNEWS.com

Body of man found off Naples coast identified after 19 years

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a man whose body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico in 2002. The sheriff’s office says the remains belong to Edward Lorenz Richard, 49, of Spencer, Massachusetts. Richard was found floating 1.5 miles north of Doctors Pass in...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Search Suspended For Woman Who Fell Off Ferry Boat

The active search is now suspended for a 39-year-old woman who went overboard from the Prudence Island ferry around 6:30 last night. The Coast Guard says it searched 40 square miles over almost eleven hours. Witnesses say the woman was alone on the deck when it appeared she intentionally climbed...
ACCIDENTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

No trespassing charges after 3-hour bridge rescue

The woman who had to be rescued Monday night after she got trapped on the train drawbridge across the Clearwater River will not face criminal charges after the railroad that owns the bridge declined to pursue trespassing charges. The rescue tied up police and fire units for close to three...
LEWISTON, ID

