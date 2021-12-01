69-Year-Old Man in Japan Rescued by Coast Guard After 22 Hours at Sea

Japan must be ready to respond calmly and resolutely to crises in its territorial waters. It has become a regular occurrence for vessels of the China Coast Guard to intrude into the territorial sea around the Senkaku Islands (which China calls the Diaoyu), navigate in the contiguous zone, and approach and pursue Japanese fishing vessels. By the end of October 2021, CCG ships had navigated in the contiguous zone on 291 days in total, a similar pace to 2020 when 333 days were recorded that year, the most in any year. (The total was 291 days by end of October last year, as well.)

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO