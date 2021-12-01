ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci announces first Omicron variant case in the US

thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a...

www.thehendersonnews.com

scotscoop.com

Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
Fox News

Fauci's prescription is more government, as Biden likely to issue new unscientific 'gut' edicts: Rand Paul

Following NIAID Director Anthony Fauci's appearance at Wednesday's White House press briefing where he repeatedly called for Americans to get injected with coronavirus vaccine booster shots if they are eligible, and downplayed a question about throngs of untested illegal immigrants crossing the southern border while American citizens face the potential of more travel restrictions, Sen. Rand Paul offered his response on "America Reports".
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
