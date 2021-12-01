ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO021_0dBPUtlv00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquez Callaway in his Week 13 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway (12) and Emmanuel Sanders (17) gesture after a first down in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Callaway has hauled in 27 passes (51 targets) for 396 yards (36.0 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (278.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Callaway's five receptions (12 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

