CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for CeeDee Lamb in his Week 13 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the New Orleans Saints.

CeeDee Lamb has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has grabbed 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times and averages 67.3 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 77 of his team's 422 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.

Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 266.5 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.

Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

