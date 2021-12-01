ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 13 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field with an injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Prescott has recorded 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also adds 94 rushing yards (8.5 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
  • Prescott has attempted 54 of his 376 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Prescott averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Saints, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Saints.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 266.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott put together a 375-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 887 passing yards (295.7 per game) while connecting on 84 of 121 passes (69.4% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NFL
