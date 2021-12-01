ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Deonte Harris in his Week 13 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs with the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Before Deonte Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 13 matchup sees Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-6) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces the Saints with 427 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Harris has been the target of 13.1% (45 total) of his team's 343 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Harris had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (33.5).
  • Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 278.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Harris was targeted five times and racked up one catch for nine yards.
  • Harris has caught six passes on 14 targets for 104 yards, averaging 34.7 yards over his last three games.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

