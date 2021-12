LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges Sunday received a long-awaited selection to the baseball Hall of Fame. FILE — Los Angeles Dodger Gil Hodges is greeted by teammate Don Demeter (left) and Dodger batboy (right) as he crosses the plate after hitting the winning home run in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the 1959 World Series. The Dodgers’ 5-4 victory gave them a commanding three games to one-lead over the Chicago White Sox in the series. October 5, 1959. (Getty Images) The Golden Days Era Committee selected Hodges at its meeting in Orlando, Fla....

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO