Mississippi State

Tennessee DB Target Jourdan Thomas De-Commits From Miss. State, Set for OV With Vols

By Matt Ray
 6 days ago
2022 Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) defensive back Jourdan Thomas had been committed to Mississippi State since early April, but that changed on Tuesday night when he publicly de-committed from Mike Leach's program.

Thomas visited Tennessee at the end of June for a private workout, and the push from the Vols has been on since. Josh Heupel and staff were in Montgomery to see him today, and an official visit is on the horizon.

"Right now, I am probably just hearing from Tennessee and Mississippi State the most," Thomas said prior to publicly announcing his de-commitment. "Auburn was in the mix, but they had some difficulties this season, and the coaching staff might leave."

Thomas is familiar with Tennessee given the multiple visits he has been on, and it is not necessarily a reassurance he is looking for in this official visit, but he will be looking to see if it has that home feel.

"I don't really need reassurance because I know everyone there is great people," Thomas said. "I have been to the facility multiple times, and I love it, but really it is just going back because It has been a while since I have seen the place," Thomas said of his upcoming official visit with the Vols. "I haven't been there since the South Carolina game, and it was a great visit. It was my first time there for a game, and I loved it. I am just looking forward to going back down there to be around the coaches and the campus and the people. Just to try and see if it feels like home."

Despite the long-standing commitment to the Bulldogs, Thomas spent time building his relationship with Tennessee, and it has only continued to grow in recent weeks.

"It is growing tremendously," Thomas said of his relationship with Tennessee. "We talk almost every day, the whole staff, even coach Heupel. They came to see me this morning, actually—Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, and Coach Martinez—they came to my school this morning. We talked for a while, then toured around high school, then they went to my classes to meet my teachers and principal. It was a great time seeing them. Then, they went to my mom's to see her and surprise her."

The way the Tennessee staff has prioritized Thomas's mom has been extremely important in the growing relationship.

"It is very important to me," he said of this. "I feel like when you recruit the athlete, you should recruit the family as well, and Tennessee has done a great job of doing that. They make my mom feel at home, and they treat her so well. A couple of weeks back, she was actually running around the house doing the Rocky Top song. She loves it there, and they love her, and they just have a great relationship. Not just dealing with me, but the coaches and her have a great relationship. Coaches call her without talking to me and that type of stuff."

So, now, with two weeks left until the early signing period kicks in, Thomas has a plan in mind.

"I do plan on making a decision, but I cannot enroll early because of a school we have at our school," Thomas said. "With signing, I am going to hold out because I want to sign with my teammates, and we have all decided to sign on that day. So, I want to be up at the podium to sign side-by-side with them."Continue to follow Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated for more updates.

Related
Edge Rusher Darren Agu Talks Tennessee Official Visit, Upcoming Plans

Rabun Gap, Ga.--Tennessee hosted 2022 6'6", 235lbs Edge Rusher Darren Agu over the weekend for an official visit. The Rabun gap standout athlete has been a prospect the Tennessee staff has kept their eyes on for the duration of the recruiting cycle. While still committed to Vanderbilt, Tennessee's pursuit of Agu has yet to let up. He gives the latest here before making a final decision during the early signing period.
TENNESSEE STATE
Three Vols Earn All-SEC Coaches Honors

After a successful season in year one of the Josh Heupel era, the Vols are set to take on Purdue in the Music City Bowl later this month after finishing 7-5 and third in the SEC East. Multiple players played key roles in Tennessee's success this season, especially a handful...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Regular Season Report Card: Running Backs

Tennessee's 2021 regular season is over, and Josh Heupel helped the Vols achieve a 7-5 record. With 12 games on the books, we take a look at each position group in this report card series, starting with the quarterback position. OVERVIEW. The Tennessee running back room had plenty of intrigue...
FOOTBALL
Just In: Vols Land Pledge of JuCo DB Desmond Williams

Tennessee just landed it's 17th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in East Central Community College (Miss.) defensive back Desmond Williams. The standout junior college prospect announced his decision via Twitter moments ago. The 5'11", 190lbs prospect marks the third defensive back to commit to Tennessee in the last week,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Impact Report: Vols Land Ball Hawking DB in JuCo Standout Williams

The Tennessee volunteers have landed the commitment of 2022 junior college defensive back Desmond Williams of East Central community college in Mississippi. The standout defender, who held all first from Mississippi State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston and Memphis, among others, just announced his pledge to the volunteers moments ago. We take a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vols Make Final Two For Elite Peach State RB

East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams is still working towards making a college decision, and he has released his final two schools ahead of the early signing period. The news comes on the heels of a weekend official visit to Auburn for Williams. The Tigers offered roughly ten days...
KNOXVILLE, TN
LB Phillip Mason Announces Pledge to Tennessee

Phillip Mason of Ridgeland High School (GA.) will take his talents to Rocky Top. The 6'1", 215lbs linebacker announced his decision to take an opportunity to further his academic and athletic at Tennessee moments ago. Mason is an athlete who can play many positions but focused on the linebacker and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile DB Jourdan Thomas

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2022 defensive back Jourdan Thomas of Montgomery Catholic. The versatile defender who was committed to Mississippi State just days ago has been one of Tennessee's top targets for months. We take a look at what he brings in this impact report. Background. As mentioned...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Learns Bowl Destination

After a 7-5 season, the Tennessee Volunteers have found out their bowl destination. Josh Heupel's first season will conclude in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, against Purdue on December 30th, according to a report from Brett McMurphy. There has not been an official announcement from the University at this time.
TENNESSEE STATE
Oklahoma Has Reportedly Found Their Next Head Coach

After Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world last week by leaving Oklahoma for Southern California, Tennessee fans' attention shifted to the thought of Josh Heupel potentially leaving for his alma mater, where he won a national championship as a quarterback, then served as a coach under Bob Stoops. Last...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Duo of SEC Teams Pushing for Vols Commit Squirrel White Down the Stretch

Birmingham, Ala.-- Clay Chalkville wide receiver Marquarius "Squirrel" White capped his high school career with a state title on Friday night. A perfect 15-0 season came to a close with a 46-42 victory over the Hueytown Tigers in the Alabama Class 6A state championship. Now, with his season behind him, the Tennessee commitment's focus will shift back toward the recruiting process as the Vols are battling two SEC schools for his signature down the stretch. He gives the latest here.
FOOTBALL
WR Kaleb Webb Set for Official Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee will host priority target Kaleb Webb this weekend for an official visit, he tells Volunteer Country. The touted pass catcher from McEachern (Ga.) will be in town from Friday through Sunday, as he enters the home stretch of his recruitment. Webb, who remains committed to East Carolina, has been...
TENNESSEE STATE
