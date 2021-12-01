ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StellarXplorers Board Of Advisors Convenes

By PR Newswire
ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association's StellarXplorers Board of Advisors convened for its inaugural meeting on Nov. 3, 2021. The board is a high-level advisory group formed to engage with senior academic, government and industry leaders to obtain experienced advice on growing StellarXplorers participation. Members encourage and facilitate industry volunteer involvement in the program through corporate and other community outreach and corporate responsibility programs.

The StellarXplorers Advisory Board includes:

  • Mr. Norman R. Augustine, Chairman
  • Mr. Tory Bruno, United Launch Alliance, CEO
  • Maj Gen Kim Crider, USAF (Ret)
  • Dr. Charles Elachi, California Institute of Technology
  • Ms. Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Strategic Advisor to the CEO
  • Gen Lester L. Lyles, USAF (Ret)
  • Mr. Sean O'Keefe, Syracuse University
  • Ms. Sonia Phares, Lockheed Martin Engineering & Technology VP
  • Brig Gen Bernard Skoch, USAF (Ret)
  • Mr. David Thompson, Carnegie Institute for Science, Exec Vice Chairman

StellarXplorers Space STEM Program is an education initiative established by AFA consisting of the National Space Design Competition and summer StellarCamps. The StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition involves all aspects of system development and operation with a spacecraft and payload focus. The engineering competition is designed to inspire students toward futures in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The StellarXplorers Competition invites teams of students across the country to use space systems engineering principles to solve a problem remotely in four rounds. Students involved in any youth organization - including high schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, scouting units, and home-school students - may participate. Winners receive an all-expense-paid trip to the National Finals hosted at Space Center Houston.

StellarXplorers sponsors include Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, and U.S. Air Force STEM Program, with additional support from the Educational Alliance of Analytical Graphics, Inc, and Coyote Enterprises.

About AFA: An independent non-profit association, AFA is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA this year celebrates 75 years dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellarxplorers-board-of-advisors-convenes-301435521.html

SOURCE Air Force Association

