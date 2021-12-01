ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsureMyTrip Issues Statement Regarding Omicron Covid-19 Variant

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it may toughen coronavirus testing requirements and screening of international fliers due to concerns about the Omicron variant. While no cases of Omicron variant have been identified in the US as of November 30, 2021 (Source: CDC.gov), cases are spreading globally.

InsureMyTrip.com continues to monitor the potential impact of this newly identified variant and recommends travelers discuss concerns with a licensed travel insurance agent.

Summary:

  • Most travel insurance policies on InsureMyTrip offer coverage for Covid-19 related illness, including variants
  • The Cancel for Any Reason protection offers the most flexibility if a traveler no longer wants to travel due to a new variant

Travel Insurance and Covid-19 Most travel insurance companies on InsureMyTrip.com offer coverage for Covid-19 and its variants, like any other covered, unforeseen illness. So, if you contract Covid-19 before a trip and a physician confirms you are unable to travel, you may have coverage to cancel your trip.

If you become ill while on your trip, there may be coverage if you need to interrupt your trip. Again, you would need proof from a doctor. In all cases, your policy would have to be purchased prior to any covered issues becoming known.

If you are ordered by a doctor to quarantine during a trip, comprehensive plans can help to reimburse you for additional accommodations up to the covered limits. Quarantine would need to be listed as a covered reason in a policy under Travel Delay and Trip Interruption coverage.

Cancel For Any Reason What if you want to cancel a trip because you are afraid to travel? That's where the Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit comes in. CFAR offers the most flexibility and is the only cancellation option to cover fear of travel. A policy with the optional CFAR may also be the only way to have any coverage in the event you need to cancel your trip because a country closes due to Covid-19.

Cancel for Any Reason can be "added on" to a comprehensive travel insurance policy. However, there are several eligibility requirements for CFAR protection. Travel insurance companies may require travelers to insure 100% of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs. CFAR coverage must be purchased as part of a comprehensive travel insurance plan, within 10-21 days after making the initial trip payment/deposit. CFAR reimburses you up to 50% - 75% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip cost depending on the plan.

InsureMyTrip has a new tool that makes it easier for travelers to find out if they are eligible for CFAR.

Covid-19 Coverage Tool A Covid-19 recommendation tool that has been added to InsureMyTrip's quote process. Once travel insurance recommendations pop up, travelers can click on the "Top picks for Covid-19" button and find all the plans that address pandemic-related travel concerns.

Contact press@insuremytrip to reach Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch about CFAR or other Covid-19 coverage options.

Media Contact: Meghan Kayata press@insuremytrip.com

About InsureMyTrip It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insuremytrip-issues-statement-regarding-omicron-covid-19-variant-301435524.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

