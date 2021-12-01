ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New NetLease Product Makes ASC 842 And IFRS 16 Compliance More Accessible

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new lease accounting standards are going into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 for most companies. ASC 842 and IFRS 16 (already in effect) require specialized solutions for any size of organization. Spreadsheet-based solutions have difficulty capturing the complexity of these new standards. A new lease accounting product, NetLease Go, not only delivers compliance, it automates compliance.

NetLease Go, not only delivers compliance, it automates compliance for as little as free.

"Many of our clients come to us because they are struggling with the complexity of the new standards," says Adam Riches, CEO of Netgain. "We have a team of CPAs that have helped hundreds of companies transition onto the new standards. If anyone can help companies achieve compliance quickly and easily, it's Netgain."

As an embedded solution on the NetSuite platform, NetLease Go is quick and easy to install. Within minutes of installation and setup accountants can follow intuitive forms to enter leases, generate amortization schedules and disclosure reporting for ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 with a complete audit trail. NetLease Go is a native app on the NetSuite platform.

NetLease Go Free, allows companies to use the essential features of NetLease Go and upgrade seamlessly. By offering a zero-cost, entry-level solution, Netgain seeks to make FASB and IFRS lease compliance accessible to companies of all sizes. "We created a free version of NetLease so that no accounting department has to transition onto these new complex standards using spreadsheets," says Riches.

The upgrade, NetLease Go, includes crucial features for managing, forecasting and reporting on the complexities of real-world leases. Standard lease modifications, decreases in scope and ROU impairments are massive time savers. Small accounting departments have saved 16-20 hours a month managing 70+ leases with NetLease as opposed to using spreadsheets. For larger organizations, that savings only grows.

For those who need multi-book or want full accounting automation that goes all the way to the GL, NetLease Max, Netgain's enterprise solution is the complete package. For those who just need disclosures requested by their auditors, Netgain offers NetLease Complete: an externally managed lease accounting solution that uses automation to provide compliance documentation in three business days.

About Netgain

Netgain is focused on creating native NetSuite solutions that address complex finance and accounting challenges. At their core, they are accountants focused on simplifying, standardizing and automating solutions with a focus on controls and auditability.

If you'd like to learn more about NetLease Go or Netgain, check out their website.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-netlease-product-makes-asc-842-and-ifrs-16-compliance-more-accessible-301435528.html

SOURCE Netgain Solutions

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CDPQ Invests In QIMA, A Leading Provider Of Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

LONDON and MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, today announced the acquisition of a significant minority interest in QIMA, a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, alongside QIMA's founder and management. This investment will allow the company to continue driving its strategic growth plan focused on both acquisitions and the expansion of its service offerings into new geographies and sectors. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bluesheets Platform Launch Sees Great Success With High Revenue And MAU Growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech company Bluesheets( https://www.bluesheets.io/ ) announces rapid growth following its platform launch, with monthly recurring revenue (MMR) increasing US$100,000 and over 500 monthly active users (MAU). Following a September 2021 launch of its self-serve product, Bluesheets now boasts over 500 MAUs in less...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

How CodeLogic helps make developers more productive

Eric Minick, VP, Head of Product at CodeLogic, said: “CodeLogic helps developers surface risky dependencies in their code. We know the feeling when the latest feature changes something that might break something else: What could break? What do we review? Whether a feature requires a change to an attribute in a database column, or you’re considering pulling some module out into its own service, the question is “What’s using this?”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

UserWay and ShortPoint Partner to Make Intranet Sites More Accessible

ShortPoint integrates the UserWay accessibility solutions to its platform, establishing total accessibility for people with disabilities amongst their 6 million+ users. UserWay, the world’s leading AI-Powered web accessibility company and ShortPoint, the leading intranet design software company, announced today their partnership to ensure SharePoint sites designed with ShortPoint are fully accessible and ADA compliant. UserWay’s accessibility technology ensures WCAG and ADA compliance for websites, making them accessible to blind, visually impaired users and people with disabilities. The new partnership is a powerful testament to the importance of accessibility and compliance not only for publicly facing sites, but also for intranets and digital contents accessed by organizations’ employees and team members.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Ifrs#Accounting Standards#Accountants#Netsuite#Netlease Go Free#Fasb#Rou
finovate.com

Column Tax’s New Product Offers Americans Early Access to Tax Refunds

Column Tax, a company that offers tax features as a service, unveiled a new tax product today along with its announcement that it raised $5.1 million in seed funding. The investment, which marks Column Tax’s first funding round, was led by Bain Capital Ventures with participation from South Park Commons, Core Innovation Capital, and Operator Partners. The company will use the money to expand client adoption of Tax Filing, an income tax filing API, and Tax Refund Unlock, the tool it is launching today.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: VTIQU, VTIQ, VTIQW) (the "Company") today announced that on December 1, 2021 it received a deficiency letter (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under Section 5250(c) of the Nasdaq Rules and Regulations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BarrierBreak Launches the SAAS Accessibility Toolkit – a Guide to Implement Accessibility in SAAS Products

The “Why” and “How” of Accessibility of SAAS Products. BarrierBreak, the leaders in offshore digital accessibility testing and consulting firm, launches the SAAS Accessibility Toolkit – a guide to implement accessibility in SAAS products. The toolkit has been launched marking the International Day of People with Disabilities 2021. The Software...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Binance Asia Services Takes Strategic Stake In Singapore-Based HG Exchange

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Asia Services, the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency provider behind Binance.sg, today announced its post-money stake of 18% in Hg Exchange (HGX), subject to regulatory requirements. HGX is Southeast Asia's first member-driven private securities exchange, founded by leading financial institutions PhillipCapital, PrimePartners, and Fundnel,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
shelby-news.com

How Managers Can Make Employees More Productive

The best managers are constantly searching for ways to increase productivity, no matter the workplace. Whether you’re in charge of an office or industrial facility, you can boost the efficiency of your workforce with a few simple tips. Here’s how managers can make employees more productive. Offer Growth Opportunities. While...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TheStreet

FRO - Grant Of Synthetic Options

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") hereby announces that 1,280,000 synthetic options have today been granted to employees and board members. The synthetic options will have a five-year term expiring December 7, 2026, and will vest over a three-year vesting period as follows:. 352,000 of the Synthetic Options will vest...
BUSINESS
digitaltransactions.net

A Dwolla And Infinicept Link Aims to Make Embedded Payment More Accessible to ISVs

Payment-platform provider Dwolla and Infinicept, a Denver-based firm that specializes in embedded payments, are teaming up on new technology for independent software vendors. The partnership is aimed at making it more economical for business-software providers to include payment processing in their application and reduce their time to market by months. At the same time, Dwolla’s balance functionality and ledgering service will add functionality for Infinicept’s clients.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Luxer One Announces Partnership With Tribe Property Technologies

Bringing Automated Package Acceptance and Parcel Delivery Solutions to New Multi-Family Developments Across Canada. MCCLELLAN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One the leading developer of smart locker technology has partnered with Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV:TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 7HZ) ("Tribe" or the "Company") to bring secure and versatile parcel storage to communities across Canada.  With the ongoing success of the Canadian Market development, Luxer One is further expanding its reach into the North.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Rollick Introduces AdDriver, A New Advertising Platform Targeting In-Market Powersports, RV And Marine Shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, today announced the official launch of Rollick AdDriver, a unique advertising platform for companies that target outdoor recreation shoppers. Utilizing a unique blend of digital advertising tactics, AdDriver allows recreation OEMs, insurance companies, and accessory providers to reach highly engaged members, customers, and employees of Rollick's affinity partners. The company does this through the GoRollick family of websites, as well as consumers shopping on targeted outdoor recreation-focused websites.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Quantix Announces General Rate Increases For Supply Chain Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it will increase rates up to 40%, effective January 1, 2022, to offset cost pressures from challenging market conditions. This increase will impact customers with tariff agreements in the transportation division and non-contract warehousing and packaging customers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Magnet Forensics Announces $74.4 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Magnet Forensics Inc. (" Magnet Forensics" or the " Company") (TSX: MAGT), a developer of digital investigation software used globally by public safety organizations and enterprises, announced today that certain shareholders, including Jad Saliba, our Founder, President & Chief Technology Officer, Adam Belsher, our Chief Executive Officer, certain other members of management and In-Q-Tel, Inc. (collectively, the " Selling Shareholders"), have entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters") for the sale, on a "bought deal" basis, of an aggregate of 2,456,814 subordinate voting shares at an offering price of C$30.30 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of C$74.4 million (the " Offering").
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Lost Money In Lightspeed Commerce Inc.?

A Lightspeed Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been filed, and investors who lost money in Lightspeed (LSPD) are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group for more information about their legal rights and options for participation. Previously, a Spruce Point Capital Management report claimed that Lightspeed "massively" overstated its customer count and aggressively promoted other misleading metrics to conceal poor revenue growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

CION Investment Corporation Announces Full Year 2021 Special Distribution Of $0.20 Per Share

CION Investment Corporation (CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that on December 6, 2021, the Company's previously announced special cash distribution for the year ending December 31, 2021 estimated to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.20 per share was approved in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021. The special distribution represents a portion of the Company's investment company taxable income generated through the course of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira, To Present The Company's Unique NFT Technologies At The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference On December 15

WISe K ey 's CEO , Carlos Moreira , to P resent the Company's U nique NFT Technologies at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 15. Geneva - December 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the InterContinental New York Barclay. WISeKey's main presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET.WISeKey's presentation will focus on the new NFT blockchain technology of its WISe.ART Marketplace showcased during the International Art Week - Art Basel Miami. The WISe.ART Marketplace has received international attention and will gradually include and auction historical art pieces, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items to be auctioned will be benefiting from WISeKey's NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy