Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living And Memory Care Prepares For Grand Opening

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partners, Peninsula Alternative Real Estate, and Corecam Capital Partners proudly announce that Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care has received certificate of occupancy and will soon welcome founding residents to their new home. Shiel Sexton construction is finalizing building details alongside Interior Design Associates (IDA), in preparation for the upcoming opening.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach will be open for tours and holiday festivities as the team prepares for the arrival of future residents. The community is hosting a Festival of Trees on December 9 th from 4pm to 6pm and a Christmas Jubilee on December 16 th with lunch served at 12pm. Reservations are requested, please contact the community at 843.936.4020.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

"We are thankful to each and every partner contributing to the completion of this stunning community and greatly anticipate welcoming future residents to their new home at Watercrest Myrtle Beach," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Corecam Capital Partners Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula Alternative Real Estate Peninsula Alternative Real Estate ("PARE") is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. PARE provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-myrtle-beach-assisted-living-and-memory-care-prepares-for-grand-opening-301435515.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

