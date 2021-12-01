ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wilmington Trust Promotes Walter Dillingham To Director Of Endowments & Foundations Practice For Wealth Markets

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Dillingham has been named Director of Endowments & Foundationsfor Wilmington Trust's Wealth Markets, the firm said. In this role, Walter will be responsible for leading this practice by working with Wealth Advisors and other market leaders in each region to coordinate and ensure consistency in approach to this important growth opportunity. Wilmington Trust is a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services.

"Walter is a proven leader, an exceptional thinker and a nationally recognized expert in endowments and foundations. He exemplifies Wilmington Trust's commitment to, and legacy of, service to the philanthropic community," said William LaFond, Area Executive for Wilmington Trust's Family Wealth and Mid-Atlantic Regions. "We continue to invest in this business and Walter's growing leadership role reinforces our commitment to help endowments and foundations evolve and thrive."

Walter has over 20 years of experience working with endowments, foundations, and nonprofit organizations nationally. Most recently, he served as a Wealth Advisor focused on Endowments & Foundations in the Tri-State (NY, NJ, CT) region, where he successfully grew the business. In addition, Walter has been successfully assisting Wealth Advisors across markets as they pursue opportunities with endowments and foundations. His new role will allow him to contribute in a more meaningful and impactful way as Wilmington Trust continues to grow this business across all wealth regions and markets.

"I'm honored to be selected as Director of Endowments and Foundations Practice for Wealth, and to guide my colleagues as we provide a holistic experience to our clients," Walter said. "These elements are an important part of the wealth planning process, and help our clients establish their efforts to better the world and solidify their legacies."

Walter holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Bates College; an MBA in finance from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business; and an MS in fundraising, grantmaking, and philanthropy from New York University ( NYU). He is a CFA® Charterholder, a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, and a trustee at Fisher College in Boston. He is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching an Endowment & Foundation Concepts class.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust, 212-350-2083, ( pfitzgibbons@mtb.com).

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Investing involves risks and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Third party trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners. CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilmington-trust-promotes-walter-dillingham-to-director-of-endowments--foundations-practice-for-wealth-markets-301435514.html

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Biodesix Announces Appointment Of Successful Innovator And Scientific Professional Jon Faiz Kayyem, PhD To Board Of Directors

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced the appointment of Dr. Jon Faiz Kayyem to the company's board of directors. Dr. Kayyem's diverse career spans more than 20 years and includes experience in academia, lean startups, and Fortune 100 companies. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career including numerous roles at GenMark Diagnostics, including Founder, CEO and President, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to his work at GenMark Diagnostics, Dr. Kayyem served as Director and Founder of Calimmune and was Vice President of Life Sciences at Motorola. In October 2004, he co-founded the biotechnology fund management company, Efficacy Capital Limited, and served as a managing partner. Currently, Dr. Kayyem is on the Board of Directors of Inhibrx.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

American Water Board Of Directors Appoints Susan Hardwick As Interim CEO Due To Hospitalization Of Walter Lynch

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today its Board of Directors appointed Susan Hardwick, American Water's executive vice president and CFO as Interim CEO. The announcement occurred as Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water has been hospitalized and is now recovering from an injury. This action, part of our business continuity plan, permits Walter to focus on his full recovery and allows the business to operate without interruption during this time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kainos Capital Sells Good2grow To Wind Point Partners

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital ("Kainos"), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company good2grow to Wind Point Partners. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, good2grow is a branded kids' beverage company that sells clean label, ready-to-drink fruit juice, fortified water...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ralph Hosker Retires From Belron Canada And Returns To The UK Michel Savard Is Named President Of Belron Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Belron ® Canada is proud to announce Michel Savard as its next President. Ralph Hosker, who has been Belron Canada's CEO since 2009, has made the decision to return to the UK and retire from Belron Canada on April 1, 2022, however he will remain in the business as an advisor to Tom Feeney, Executive Chairman, Belron North America, until June 30, 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
MyChesCo

Carpenter Contractor Trust Names Cyndie Williams as Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) recently announced the appointment of Cyndie Williams as its new executive director. “I am gratified at the opportunity to strengthen the relationships between union carpenters and our signatory contractors and intend to expand opportunities for our highly skilled workforce,” Williams said. Williams,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

Dylan Isaacs Joins Sanctuary Wealth As Regional Director, West Coast

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Dylan Isaacs to the firm as a Regional Director. In this role, he will partner with and support Sanctuary Wealth teams on the West Coast, as well as recruit new advisors to the Sanctuary network.
BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

Customers Bank Enters Wilmington Market

A community bank specializing in business services is moving into the Carolinas, choosing Wilmington for its first location. Customers Bank, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a digital-forward financial institution with nearly $20 billion in assets, according to a news release. The Wilmington team, which will serve businesses and their principals,...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Wilmington Trust Promotes#Wilmington Trust#Area Executive#Wealth Advisor#Endowments Foundations
TheStreet

Newpath Partners Launches Fund II To Create Life Sciences Companies

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpath Partners, a venture firm dedicated to life science investments, today announced the launch of Fund II. With its second fund in three years, Newpath Partners continues a mission of supporting scientific entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of company development. The firm's founding partner, Thomas J. Cahill M.D., Ph.D., is an accomplished scientist who has a unique appreciation for the challenges that scientific investigators face in today's environment. Fund II will empower carefully identified scientists to translate their discoveries into treatments for patients living with a broad range of diseases without adequate therapies or cures.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tobias Meyer, CEO Post & Parcel Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

Deutsche Post DHL Group has initiated the leadership transition at the top of the company. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG has extended Frank Appel's contract as DPDHL Group CEO until May 4, 2023. His previous contract runs until October 31, 2022. Appel will continue to serve as DPDHL Group CEO until the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Thereafter, Tobias Meyer, will take over as DPDHL Group CEO. Meyer joined the company in 2013 and has held a wide variety of positions including Head of Corporate Development, Chief Operations Officer at DHL Global Forwarding, and Head of Operations and IT at Post & Parcel Germany. He has been CEO of Post & Parcel Germany and a member of the DPDHL Management Board since March 2019.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Paysafe Leadership And Directors Purchase $2.8 Million In Common Shares

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) , a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Philip McHugh has purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe's common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $1.0 million. The shares were purchased on the open market on December 3 rd, 2021. Additionally, the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
TheStreet

Quilvest Acquires Majority Interest In UrgentMED

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Capital Partners ("Quilvest"), a leading global private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has made a substantial growth investment in UrgentMED, the premier independent network of urgent care clinics in Southern California. Quilvest is partnering with UrgentMED's co-founders, Dr. Jacob Rastegar, Dr. Morris Kokhab and Dr. Pejman Bolourian, who will each remain significant shareholders and will continue to lead the business going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Charitable Trust vs. Foundation: Key Differences

Charitable trusts and foundations can be used to both secure personal, family or business assets and enable philanthropic endeavors. Each one provides assets, such as securities, with protection from lawsuits and other claims. Trusts and foundations also can offer significant tax benefits as well as privacy. Charitable trusts are easier to set up and provide more privacy. Foundations are incorporated as separate legal entities. Many well-known charitable organizations are set up as foundations or charitable trusts. Here’s an overview of each one and how they compare.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Tessera Data Emerges As A Leading People Data Provider

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidCourt, Themis Data Solutions, and TML Information Services, three prominent people-risk data companies, have joined forces as Tessera Data to bring together their unified offerings enabling risk management professionals and organizations the ability to conduct more thorough background screenings. Introducing Tessera Data -...
BUSINESS
Post-Journal

Director Of WCA Foundation Introduced Into The Rotary Club

Rotarian Stacey Hannon introduced Kristin Melville, new executive director of the WCA Foundation in Jamestown, to the members of the Rotary Club of Jamestown at a recent meeting of the club. Melville grew up in Jamestown and returned to Jamestown after spending the last 25 years in Maine as a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
TheStreet

Poets&Quants™ Names Jeffrey Brown Dean Of The Year In Annual Honors

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has named Jeffrey Brown from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois, the Dean of the Year in their annual honors. The 53-year-old economist is the 11th dean to earn this...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Element Nutritional Sciences Receives DTC Eligibility

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its common shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. DTC eligibility is a milestone towards the trading of the Company's Common Shares on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy