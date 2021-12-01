ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Daele Homes, The #4 Fastest Growing Builder In The United States, Celebrates Expansion Into Utah With Groundbreaking Of First Neighborhood In Award-Winning Daybreak Master Plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Daele Homes, a private homebuilder with operations throughout California and Utah, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the company's first new home community, Axis at North Station in Daybreak, ( South Jordan) UT.

Located in the award-winning master planned community of Daybreak, Axis at North Station features 77 innovative two and three-story townhomes with spacious roof decks. Stylish, fresh and modern, the townhomes at Axis offer 3 to 4 Bedrooms in up to 1,915 square feet of interior living space. The community is conveniently located on South Jordan Parkway, adjacent to the American Academy of Innovation and just steps from the South Jordan Parkway Light Rail Station. Residents of Axis will enjoy the ease of connectivity to nearby schools, transportation, parks, shopping and the abundant recreational opportunities Daybreak provides its residents. Presales are anticipated to begin in early 2022, with a model grand opening and first move-ins planned for late Spring/early Summer, 2022.

"We are looking forward to opening Axis at North Station and to providing our customers with our uniquely personalized, signature Van Daele Homes experience," said Mike Van Daele, Chief Operating Officer. "Whether you're a visitor or you become a homebuyer, we'll ensure you're treated like family," Van Daele continued.

Utah Division President Todd Demarets noted what an honor it is for Van Daele Homes' first development in Utah to be within the Daybreak master plan. "There is an elite group of highly respected homebuilders here in Daybreak that we're excited to join," said Demarets. "To partner with Daybreak developers Larry H. Miller Real Estate and bring Axis at North Station to life is an amazing opportunity and we're grateful for the partnership" Demarets continued. Van Daele Homes' President/CEO/CFO Jeff Hack added "Even though we've just put our first shovels in the ground here at Daybreak, we already feel so welcomed and at home. We've formed some amazing relationships with local trade partners and consultants, and we look forward to building upon these relationships in the years ahead," Hack continued.

Van Daele Homes is a Southern California based homebuilder with offices in Newport Beach, CA, Riverside, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and San Ramon, CA. Founded in 1987, the company has built over 17,000 homes in California. To learn more, visit vandaele.com.

