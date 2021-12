Spotify Wrapped is back, which means you can discover which tunes you had on repeat throughout the year. Music lovers can take advantage of the fun story that appears in their Spotify app and gives personalized playlists you can save, which feature songs and artists you just couldn’t stop listening to. As you start looking through your results, you might notice there are some new slides you’ve never seen before. Here’s everything to know about Spotify’s Wrapped 2021 new features, including 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, and more.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO