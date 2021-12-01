ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: DNA Diagnostics Center DATA Breach Investigation Alert

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf former customers of DNA Diagnostics Center and its predecessors whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. DDC is notifying former customers that their account, payment card, Social Security Numbers, and generic information may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis Carl Malmstrom, Esq.Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-dna-diagnostics-center-data-breach-investigation-alert-301435355.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

