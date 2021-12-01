Heidrick & Struggles To Present At The Truist Industrials & Services Summit

WISe K ey 's CEO , Carlos Moreira , to P resent the Company's U nique NFT Technologies at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 15. Geneva - December 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the InterContinental New York Barclay. WISeKey's main presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET.WISeKey's presentation will focus on the new NFT blockchain technology of its WISe.ART Marketplace showcased during the International Art Week - Art Basel Miami. The WISe.ART Marketplace has received international attention and will gradually include and auction historical art pieces, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items to be auctioned will be benefiting from WISeKey's NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO