Heidrick & Struggles To Present At The Truist Industrials & Services Summit

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Harris will attend the Truist Industrials & Services Summit on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

About Heidrick & Struggles:Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact: Wendy Webb, Investor Relations wwebb@heidrick.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-to-present-at-the-truist-industrials--services-summit-301435529.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

